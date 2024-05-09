"Like a mix of Zidane with a physically powerful player" - Arsene Wenger makes big claim about Real Madrid superstar

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has likened Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham with the legendary Zinedine Zidane. Bellingham arrived at Los Blancos this summer and has enjoyed a dream campaign.

Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year-old Engishman has racked up 22 goals and 10 assists in 39 games across competitions. That includes 18 strikes in Madrid's triumphant La Liga campaign, with only Artem Dovbyk (20) of Girona scoring more.

Bellingham has made an impact in the big games, scoring stoppage-time winners in the La Liga double over deposed champions Barcelona. Los Blancos won 2-1 at the home of their arch-rivals before trumping them 3-2 at home last month.

Hailing the impact of Bellingham with that of Zidane, Wenger said (as per Marca via Madrid Universal):

“Zinedine Zidane arrived at Real Madrid when he was 29 years old, while this boy is 20 years old and that is a big difference. Bellingham is like a mix of Zidane with a physically powerful player. He is a physical Zidane.”

Having won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles, Los Blancos will hope to make it a trifecta when they take on Bellingham's former club Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1 at the Wembley.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti (centre)

Real Madrid are having a superb season across competitions, having won two titles, including a record-extending 36th La Liga title.

Having exited early in the Copa del Rey, Carlo Ancelotti's side have more than made up for that setback by winning the league. After prevailing 2-1 over Bayern Munich in a thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at home on Wednesday (May 8), Madrid are on the cusp of a record-extending 15th title in the competition.

Before that, they have four league games to come, starting with a trip to Granada on Saturday (May 11). Los Blancos then host Alaves three days later, travel to Villarreal on May 19 before closing the league season at home to Real Betis on May 25.