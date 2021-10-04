"Like it or not, what can I do?" - Thomas Tuchel reacts as Chelsea star likely to miss next few games

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Thiago Silva will miss Chelsea's next Premier League game against Brentford.

The defender will be traveling to South America to take part in Brazil's World Cup Qualifiers. Tuchel has confirmed that the player will return on the day the Blues play Brentford in the Premier League. However, he will not feature in the game as he will need to be quarantined.

Tuchel is not happy with the state of international football amid the pandemic, but Chelsea cannot do anything about it. The German told the club's official website:

“He will go, and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the matchday versus Brentford. This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?"

"He’s our player, and he arrives on the matchday back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold him back. It’s impossible.”

Brazilian players in the Premier League avoided a five-day ban when their clubs didn't allow them to travel to Brazil in the previous international break. Despite their threats to impose a ban, the Brazilian FA eventually dropped their demands.

According to the Guardian (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the UK government has imposed new regulations for players traveling to South America and other red-zone countries. Players who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to train and play in the games but will be confined to "bespoke quarantine facilities" for 10 days.

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League

After suffering back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Juventus, Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League. The Blues defeated Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side 3-1, thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea currently find themselves at the top of the Premier League table, having picked up 16 points from their first seven games. The Blues are one point ahead of Liverpool and two ahead of both Manchester clubs.

Chelsea have been tipped by many as title contenders this season, along with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

