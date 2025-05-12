“Like this one too” - Lamine Yamal appears to aim dig at Jude Bellingham via Instagram after Barcelona secure 4-3 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal was quick to fire shots at Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham after El Clasico on Sunday, May 11. This La Liga encounter ended 4-3 in favor of the Blaugrana, which saw Yamal score for his team in the 32nd minute.

The 17-year-old took his Instagram account following the match and posted an image of himself celebrating, while poking fun at Bellingham. Seemingly referring to the fact that the Englishman liked Alessandro Bastoni's post after knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League, Yamal wrote in the caption:

"Mm, Ryan vaccinated (like this one too😜)."

Real Madrid scored the first two goals of the night, with Kylian Mbappe netting on both occasions (5' and 14'). Eric Garcia (19') and Yamal's strikes then brought the game back on level terms.

Raphinha gave his team the lead in the 34th minute and pushed the Catalans two goals ahead, scoring against 11 minutes later. Mbappe completed a hat-trick in the second half (70'), but it wasn't enough to fuel a late comeback.

With this win, it looks highly likely that Barcelona will go on to win the Spanish top-flight this campaign. They are now top of the standings, seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, with three matches remaining.

Yamal himself has been brilliant this year, scoring 16 goals and bagging 24 assists in 52 matches across competitions.

Lamine Yamal addresses Champions League loss after Real Madrid v Barcelona

Lamine Yamal addressed his feelings after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. Before that, the Blaugrana were beaten by Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final (7-6 on aggregate).

It was an extra-time goal from Davide Frattesi that proved to be the difference in San Siro in the second leg. However, Yamal believes his team will fight in the competition next year and said (via BBC Sport):

"It was obviously very important to win today. It's great to have this game after the Champions League, I think it's already forgotten."

"Suffering is what makes you strong and what teaches you to correct the mistakes you make. It's been a difficult year; we haven't been able to be in our stadium... In the end, I told my mother, the Champions League is every year. We'll keep trying."

The last time Barcelona managed to win the Champions League was during the 2014/15 campaign. In total, they have won Europe's highest club competition on five occassions.

