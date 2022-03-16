×
"Like if you stopped downloading Ross Barkley at 55%" - Fans blast Manchester United star for 'vanishing act' during Champions League exit

Football fans have not been kind to one United player!
Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 05:09 AM IST
News

Football fans on Twitter have accused Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes of failing to turn up during the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Portuguese returned to the starting eleven for Manchester United after missing the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday due to illness. However, Fernandes was unable to inspire his team to a win as they crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 after going down 2-1 on aggregate.

Over the course of a frustrating game for the hosts at Old Trafford, Fernandes struggled to settle into any sort of rhythm. His only major contribution came early on in the game in the form of a low cross. Anthony Elanga was on the receiving end of it, but crashed his shot straight into Jan Oblak, who denied the attempt from close range with his face.

In the wake of a forgetful display for Manchester United, Fernandes ended up receiving strong criticism from football fans. Even rival supporters used the opportunity to aim digs at the Manchester United star. One of the tweets read:

"Bruno Fernandes is like if you stopped downloading Ross Barkley at 55%."

Here are some of the other reactions to his performance on the night:

Bruno Fernandes in big games https://t.co/43kCoP5BcO
Bruno Fernandes thinks being a midfielder is just hoofing long balls.
cl i’m losing my patience with Bruno Fernandes
The respect i have for Bruno Fernandes just keeps reducing with every passing game.Man doesn't play shiii, just gloats like a little girl every time as if he's one spectacular football player.
Bruno Fernandes in a big game is the perfect vanishing act. Always. Without fail.
LEAVE MY CLUB PLEASE @B_Fernandes8
Bruno Fernandes is like if you stopped downloading Ross Barkley at 55%
If I were to gift Bruno Fernandes a car, it would be the Rolls Royce GHOST.

Manchester United endure another trophyless season

The Champions League was the last piece of silverware United could dream of in the ongoing season. Now that they have crashed out in the Round of 16, they will now endure another trophyless campaign.

The Red Devils have not secured silverware in the last five years. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo is also set to not win a trophy for the first time since 2009/10.

Earlier, United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough while their Carabao Cup campaign ended at the hands of West Ham. The Premier League giants will undoubtedly be disappointed with how the season has panned out for them.

Ralf Rangnick's men return to action only on April 2, when they face Leicester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford. United are currently fifth in the table, with 50 points from 29 games. Arsenal, who sit in fourth-place with 51 points, have three games in hand over United.

Edited by Nived Zenith
