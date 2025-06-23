“Like, who do you think you are?” - Troy Deeney says Bruno Fernandes must ‘smash’ Manchester United teammate during pre-season

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has said that he would 'smash' Alejandro Garnacho if he were Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. He believes that Fernandes needs to hold talks with the youngster, who is seemingly making all the wrong noises off the field.

Speaking on talkSPORT after Garnacho posted a photo on Instagram with Marcus Rashford's Aston Villa kit, Deeney claimed that the Argentine was not working to get back into Ruben Amorim's plans.

He believes that the youngster has got a transfer lined up this summer and said (via UTD District):

"He doesn't want to [win Amorim's approval back]. They think they've got a move lined up and obviously he's playing it that way, but again it's a new generation. Because they're bored and they've got no respect. It's something that he's spoken about now. It's not earned. So I think if it was me at Man United, if I was Fernandes, I'd wait till he come back, and first day, I'd smash him. I would. I'll tell you what, I'm not even trying to make headlines. I'd smash him. I'd just be like 'This is Man United'. Like, who do you think you are? A little dope."

Here's the post in question:

Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho reportedly had a fallout after the UEFA Europa League final, with the head coach telling him to find a new club.

Manchester United have to sell Alejandro Garnacho, claims Paul Parker

Football pundit Paul Parker has insisted that Alejandro Garnacho has no place at Manchester United next season. He believes that the youngster lacks the mentality to work hard and is the exact opposite of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. He told Wettbasis:

"Garnacho has to go. There is no way around it, because it's never going to work out at Manchester United. He doesn't have the mentality and he doesn't like to work hard. I don't think it is ever going to change. It's unbelievable because his big idol Cristiano Ronaldo was the complete opposite. He worked his a** off, so if Ronaldo really is his idol, I think he should look a bit more at him and do what he does."

Chelsea have been linked with Alejandro Garnacho, but have shifted focus to Jamie Gittens and Malick Fofana, as per The Independent. Napoli and Atletico Madrid reportedly remain interested in the Manchester United star.

