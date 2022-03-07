"Like a top professional" - Ralf Rangnick explains how Manchester United star reacted to being dropped against Watford

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained how Harry Maguire reacted to being dropped for the Red Devils game against Watford a week ago.

Rangnick has made alterations to his back-line throughout his tenure in charge at Manchester United. He has afforded game time to Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

Club captain Maguire has been a regular fixture for the German but the England international was dropped for United's 0-0 draw with Watford in the Premier League.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Like a true captain, like a top professional."



Ralf Rangnick on Harry Maguire's reaction to him being dropped to the bench against Watford 🗣 "Like a true captain, like a top professional."Ralf Rangnick on Harry Maguire's reaction to him being dropped to the bench against Watford https://t.co/q7rgBQgBY4

They squandered their position in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification with the draw, handing the ascendancy to Arsenal.

But Rangnick has commented on how Maguire took the news that he wasn't to play against the Hornets in a pre-match interview ahead of Manchester United's 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

He told Sky Sports:

"Like a true captain, like a top professional. I explained to him why this game against a team like Watford looking for transitional moments, that's why for tactical reasons I decided to play with Rapha and Victor."

"We have quite a few top centre backs and those three are on a similar level and this is only for tactical reasons, it was not a decision against Harry, it was a decision pro the other 2 in that game and on Sunday it might be different."

Harry Maguire returned to the Manchester United line up in the Manchester derby loss

Maguire struggled in Sunday's demoralising defeat to Manchester City

Despite being dropped for Manchester United's game against Watford, the club captain returned to the starting eleven against Manchester City on Sunday. The defender had a day to forget as the likes of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez were a constant nuisance for the 29-year-old.

Henry Winter @henrywinter Harry Maguire is having a wretched afternoon so far, nutmegged, too static and now booked for piling into De Bruyne. #MCIMUN Harry Maguire is having a wretched afternoon so far, nutmegged, too static and now booked for piling into De Bruyne. #MCIMUN

Raphael Varane would not feature in the game having contracted coronavirus and many are questioning whether Maguire would have started if the French centre-back was fit.

Throughout the season, Maguire's place in the Manchester United team has come under scrutiny. He has made huge mistakes on regular occasions and fans of the Old Trafford outfit have begun to turn on their skipper.

Alongside the fans are reportedly the squad who are said to have had enough of the England international constantly blaming others for poor performances despite his woeful run of form.

The defender's leadership was also thrown into the limelight when reports suggested the club's captaincy could change with a power struggle between Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo being rumored.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge No banter I don't see a way back for Maguire. He's the worst captain we've ever had and he's our 4th best CB. How do you sell a player no one would pay for though? No banter I don't see a way back for Maguire. He's the worst captain we've ever had and he's our 4th best CB. How do you sell a player no one would pay for though?

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the player with the incoming permanent manager set to take over at the end of the season.

