“Like a train passing us” - Mario Gomez recalls iconic UEFA Champions League clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid

Mario Gomez recently reflected on a Champions League match between his former side, Bayern Munich, and a Real Madrid team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Germany international opened up about being stunned by the intensity and pace of the game.

Ad

The aforementioned match was a clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the 2011/12 Champions League. This was when both sides were at the peak of their powers in Europe.

The first leg of the clash, played at Allianz Arena, saw Bayern secure a 2-1 win on home soil. The return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu saw the first leg scoreline replicated, but it was in Real Madrid’s favor.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the second leg in a recent interview with Relevo, Gomez revealed how Real Madrid came into the match with all guns blazing. Less than 15 minutes into the match, Los Blancos were already 2-0 up, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. But Bayern levelled the aggregate score in the 27th minute, with Arjen Robben clinically dispatching his spot kick.

“In the 2nd leg against Madrid, they were like a train passing us. ‘Holy sh*t, what’s going on here?’ It was so intense, I’ve never felt anything like that again. Alonso passing the ball to Di María or Cristiano, you couldn’t defend against them, they were scoring goals… Our luck was that after the 2-0, they dropped a bit, relaxed, and we got back into the game. They gave us a penalty. Pepe fouled me, and Robben scored to make it 2-1,” Gomez said.

Ad

As the aggregate scoreline was level after 120 minutes in the Spanish capital, a penalty shoot-out ensued. But it was Bayern who progressed to the final, winning 3-1 on penalties.

"We have to hold on and fight" – Mario Gomez on how they were able to survive the hostile atmosphere in the second leg 2011/12 Champions League semifinal clash with Real Madrid

In the same interview, Gomez revealed how he and his teammates weathered the storm at the Bernabeu. The striker said that then-manager Jupp Heynckes told them they had to survive the first 10 minutes at the Bernabeu. He recalled:

Ad

“In the pre-match meeting, Heynckes told us: 'Guys, there's only one thing today: survive. We have to survive the first 10 minutes because this stadium is something else. You'll notice it, the energy they give their players at the start of the match... You'll never experience anything like this. We have to hold on and fight. We can't let them score.' So we started and... Ten minutes in, 2-0 for Real Madrid.’’

Although Bayern got past Real Madrid, they couldn’t win the trophy as Chelsea defeated them in the final on penalties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More