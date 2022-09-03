“Like how Tuchel tf”, “Deserved to start” – Chelsea fans fume as Blues player is not included in starting line-up for West Ham game

Chelsea are set to face West Ham United in the coming minutes (September 3), with both sides prepared to clash in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues support are not happy with how Thomas Tuchel has lined up the players against the Hammers. Large sections of the fanbase expected striker Armando Broja to start the game but he could only make it to the bench.

The young forward impressed while on loan at Southampton last season.

Playing for the Saints, the Albanian youngster scored six goals in 21 league appearances, becoming a key member of the squad at St. Mary's Stadium.

At Chelsea, however, Broja has not enjoyed much playing time, managing just 41 minutes across three appearances as a substitute so far this season.

The Stamford Bridge faithful took to Twitter to slam Tuchel's decision to leave the young forward on the bench, with the coach opting for Christian Pulisic instead. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Chelsea vs West Ham United: Preview

Today’s match sees East and west London square up in the sixth round of fixtures in the Premier League. Chelsea host West Ham and both clubs head into the match off the back of vastly contrasting fortunes in their last game.

The Blues return home off the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss on the road to Southampton at St Mary’s.

However, they now have a chance to bounce back and add some consistency to their lackluster campaign so far. They have lost two, won two, drawn one, and already have a sizable gap forming between themselves and league leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea are 10th in the league table after five matches, eight points behind the Gunners.

West Ham, however, present a much sterner opposition than the wobbly Blues might want at the moment.

Despite starting the season pretty poorly and failing to find the back of the net in nearly three hours of play, the Hammers have picked up form.

Following their 1-0 win over Aston Villa, West Ham played admirably against Tottenham Hotspur. They will perhaps be disappointed that they ended up with only a point in their 1-1 draw.

The Hammers are currently 15th in the table, a further four points below the Blues.

The match will offer a vital opportunity for both teams to consolidate their future positions in the league, with neither content with their current position.

Chelsea will hope to put in a good performance if they are to get a result against their feisty London neighbors.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh