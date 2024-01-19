"Like watching a turtle" - Fans slam 'finished' Real Madrid star after being knocked out of Copa del Rey by Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid fans have lambasted Dani Carvajal after the Spanish right-back's performance in his side's 4-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey last 16.

Los Blancos were on the losing side of the Madrid derby for the second time this season. Samuel Lino (39'), Alvaro Morata (57'), Antoine Griezmann (100') and Rodrigo Riquelme (119') were on target for Atleti as they won in extra-time.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had taken the tie to extra time through Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak's 45+1st-minute own goal and Joselu's 82nd-minute header. It was a disappointing night for Ancelotti and Carvajal's display particularly drew the ire of fans.

Carvajal, 32, struggled to deal with the hosts on the counter, especially for Atleti's fourth goal scored by Riquelme. The Spanish right-back was at the other end of the pitch when Diego Simeone's men countered and finished the job off.

The veteran defender did make three clearances and five tackles on the night. But, some fans' issues with him stemmed from his lack of attacking intent, perhaps not up to his usual crossing standards.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has been a mainstay in Real Madrid's side this season. He's made 20 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing as many assists.

However, tonight's outing has fans debating whether it's time to move on from the Spaniard. One fan thinks his playing days are over:

"Carvajal is finished."

Another fan gave an amusing take on Carvajal's running:

"Watching Carvajal run is like watching a turtle."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Los Blancos' right-back's outing in their Copa del Rey exit:

Real Madrid could reportedly replace Carvajal with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be on Los Blancos' radar.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central reports that Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The La Liga giants had initially been interested in Chelsea's Reece James but the England international's injury record has been a concern.

Alexander-Arnold has been in superb form at Anfield this season, posting two goals and nine assists in 25 games across competitions. He was appointed the Reds' vice-captain by Jurgen Klopp last summer.

However, the 25-year-old's contract with the Merseysiders expires in 2025. It's claimed that Los Blancos can look to sign the in-form right-back at a reasonable price this summer.

Transfermarkt values Alexander-Arnold at €70 million and they may struggle to convince him to leave his boyhood club. In any case, Ancelotti may be looking for a long-term replacement for Carvajal who has a year left on his current contract.