“Like a young Lionel Messi” – Liverpool star compares teammate to Argentine superstar

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott has been compared to Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi by his teammate Fabio Carvalho.

Elliott, 19, has been superb for the Reds this season and has been an integral member of Jurgen Klopp's side's midfield.

The English wonderkid has been an ever-present in the middle of the park, making 19 appearances and scoring three goals.

Elliott and Carvalho played in Liverpool's last-gasp 2-1 win over Newcastle United on 31 August.

The Portuguese 20-year-old bagged an injury-time winner, but it was Elliott's performance in the victory which impressed Carvalho.

The duo rewatched and commentated on the match on Liverpool's official YouTube.

During the first half, Elliott received the ball from goalkeeper Alisson Becker before dribbling past two defenders and playing a neat one-two with Jordan Henderson.

Carvalho praised Elliott's feat and compared him to PSG attacker Lionel Messi.

He said:

“It’s like a young Lionel Messi!"

Elliott's contribution almost led to a goal, with Luiz Dias going close after rounding Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope but unable to convert.

The English teenager jokingly said:

“Lucho was against me that game, didn’t want to score but that’s fine."

Carvalho is not the first to have compared Elliott to Lionel Messi.

Arsenal legend and NBC Sport commentator Lee Dixon did the same in the Reds' 1-1 draw with Chelsea last season on 28 August.

He said while on commentary during the game (via Liverpool Echo):

"Listen, I’m going to say something now. He reminds me a little bit of Messi. He walks like him. He’s diminutive and just waits for the ball to come to him. He’s a real talent at 18 – that’s for sure!”

Lionel Messi tried to bring former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to Barcelona

Messi wanted Mane to join Barca

According to Mane's PR agent Bacary Cisse, Lionel Messi tried luring Mane to Barcelona in 2021.

It was around the time the Argentine left the Nou Camp for PSG and he allegedly pushed for Mane to arrive.

Cisse said (via TeamTalk):

“Last year it could have also happened with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who imposed Sadio Mané in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barca."

He added:

“He had given two names: Sadio Mané and an Argentinian central defender.”

LFCTS @LFCTS Messi on Sadio Mane: “He’s so talented, he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.” Messi on Sadio Mane: “He’s so talented, he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.” https://t.co/XmGFlqt3NM

Mane left Liverpool this past summer and joined Bayern Munich for €32 million.

The Senegalese forward was a huge hit at Anfield, managing 269 appearances, scoring 120 goals, and providing 49 assists.

He won the Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup during his time with the Merseysiders.

Mane was part of the Liverpool side that recorded a memorable 4-0 win over Messi's Barca in the 2018-19 Champions League.

He was also on the scoresheet in Bayern's 3-0 victory over Barca at the Nou Camp in the Champions League this season.

