"Liked him for a while" – Don Hutchison urges Liverpool to sign 25-year-old Bundesliga midfielder

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has urged the Reds to sign RB Leipzig star Xaver Schlager before the end of the summer window.

The Reds are currently in a fix as they are without a first-team defensive midfielder after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's exits. They tried to hijack Chelsea's deal to rope in Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo last week, only to be snubbed by the £115 million player.

The Reds were also said to be in the race to snap up Southampton's Romeo Lavia earlier. However, they have failed with three offers and are expected to lose out on the 19-year-old Belgian, who is allegedly close to signing for Chelsea in a potential £58 million transfer.

Following Liverpool's failed pursuits, Hutchison asserted that Schlager would be a fine signing for the Merseyside outfit. He wrote on Twitter:

"Would be a very good signing for Liverpool. I've liked him for a while. Had potential at Salzburg/Wolfsburg and has definitely kicked on at Leipzig."

Schlager, 25, has established himself as a regular starter for Leipzig since arriving from VfL Wolfsburg for over £10 million last summer. He has helped his team lift a total of two trophies, including the DFB Pokal.

A left-footed defensive midfielder, the 35-cap Austria international started Leipzig's 3-0 DFL Supercup win against Bayern Munich past week. He started 25 of his 33 games across all competitions last campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

Should Schlager seal a permanent switch to the Reds in the near future, he would pop up as a first-team starter for them. He would be preferred in a pivot role ahead of teenager Stefan Bajcetic in a 4-3-3 setup.

However, the Austrian's comparatively smaller stature could prove to be a factor in the Anfield outfit's potential pursuit. Should he start alongside the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister or Thiago Alcantara, the Reds would be suspect in aerial duels in midfield.

Liverpool eyeing £34 million-rated midfielder

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have set their eyes on Benfica star Florentino Luis as an alternative defensive midfield option in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have been keeping tabs on the player for months and are prepared to table a bid in the near future.

Earlier at some point, the 23-year-old reportedly had a £103 million release clause. However, Benfica are now said to be willing to open negotiations for their academy graduate for over £34 million this summer.

A right-footed ball-winning operator, the two-time Primeira Liga champion has also sparked speculations with a significant gesture of late. He has followed Liverpool's official Instagram account earlier this week.