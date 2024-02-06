“Lil bro following Ronaldo everywhere” “He knows ball” - Fans react as Alejandro Garnacho chooses between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Alejandro Garnacho has continued to follow in his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps as he has told fans that he prefers Real Madrid to Barcelona.

The Manchester United teenager has become somewhat of a Ronaldo 2.0 at Old Trafford. The young Argentine winger has been replicating the Madrid icon's goal celebrations. He's also produced several eye-catching performances that hold similarities to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's displays for the Red Devils.

Garnacho, 19, was asked which of Real Madrid or Barcelona he prefers and he found it an easy question to answer. He said (via totalcristiano):

"Real Madrid, simple."

Garnacho has been one of United's protagonists this season, bagging seven goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions. Many pined for the Argentina international to be handed Ronaldo's famous No.7 shirt which was vacated after the Portuguese legend's departure in November 2022.

However, Garnacho took the No.17 as the Red Devils gave summer signing Mason Mount the iconic shirt number. It's fair to say that the former Atletico Madrid academy prospect is proving to be more qualified for such an honor.

The teenage attacker has been intriguingly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. It's claimed that Carlo Ancelotti's side are monitoring his progress with Erik ten Hag's side.

If Garnacho were to join Real Madrid he would once again be following Los Blancos' all-time top goalscorer's footsteps. The Portugal captain departed Old Trafford in 2009 and joined the La Liga giants in a then-world record £80 million deal.

Fans can't help but continue to compare the Argentine to his childhood idol. One fan touched on this:

"Lil bro following Ronaldo everywhere."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Garnacho's comment:

Ex-Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria urged Garnacho to stop copying Ronaldo's celebrations

Angel Di Maria warned the Manchester United youngster.

Former Madrid attacker Angel Di Maria urged Garnacho to stop copying his childhood hero's celebrations so that he could make a name for himself. His fellow countryman said (via The Mirror):

"The only bad thing or what I didn’t understand is why he celebrates like Cristiano? He has to make his own name. He is an already great player. It’s good that he is his idol, respect for that, but then he has to make his name."

Garnacho didn't take this advice on board as he once again produced a Ronaldo-esque celebration in a 3-0 win against West Ham United (February 4). He sat on one of the advertising boards in front of the Stretford End after netting the first of a double at Old Trafford.