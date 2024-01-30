Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Alejandro Garnacho; club eyeing 2 full-backs, and more - January 30, 2024

Real Madrid visit the Coliseum Stadium on Thursday (February 1) to face Getafe in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team remain second in the league, a point behind Girona (55), but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have identified two full-backs as potential targets for the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 30, 2024:

Real Madrid want Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have their eyes on Alejandro Garnacho, according to journalist Steve Bates.

The Argentinean youngster exploded into the scene at Manchester United last season and is tipped to become a future superstar. Garnacho is a first-team regular under Erik ten Hag this campaign, registering five goals and two assists in 29 outings across competitions.

The 19-year-old’s efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have a penchant of picking up the finest young players, and Garnacho certainly fits the bill.

In his column for GIVEMESPORT, Bates said that The Red Devils’ poor situation on and off the field could aid in the La Liga giants’ plans to sign the Argentinean.

"Garnacho is already on the radar of Real Madrid and Paris St Germain even though United tied him down last year on a five-year contract running until 2028.

"But the ambitious youngster and his advisors have a plan - and it doesn’t involve long-term mediocrity and a lack of European football," wrote Bates.

He added:

"Sadly, for United fans, the club tick both those boxes right now, having suffered a group stage Champions League exit pre-Christmas. Sitting in eighth position in the Premier League, there’s no real prospect of European football next season either."

Garnacho is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and might not be averse to following his idol’s footsteps to Spain.

Los Blancos eyeing two full-backs

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to sign both Alphonso Davies and Yan Couto this summer, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Canadian speedster, who's in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are working to tie Davies down to a new deal, but the 23-year-old hasn’t obliged yet. Los Blancos have identified him as the ideal replacement for Ferland Mendy.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also looking for a new face to complete with – and eventually replace – Dani Carvajal and have found their man in Couto. The Brazilian has been in exceptional form on loan at Girona, registering two goals and seven assits in 26 outings across competitions.

Couto’s parent club, Manchester City, apparently want him to sign a new deal and be a part of Pep Guardiola’s set-up next season, but the 21-year-old has other plans.

The two full-backs are reportedly aware of Los Blancos’ interest in their services and know that they have to be patient to help complete the move.

La Liga chief backs Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains up in the air.

La Liga president Javier Tebas reckons Kylian Mbappe will end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French superstar is heavily linked with Los Blancos once again this year, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain running out in six months. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are apparently plotting a Bosman move for the player this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tebas said that there’s a 50% chance that Mbappe will end up in Madrid.

"There is a high probability that Mbappe will arrive at Real Madrid. More than 50%. It’s a personal opinion/ … it depends on Real Madrid, they will decide," said Tebas.

The Parisians are desperate to keep hold of their prized asset but might be waging a losing battle this year.