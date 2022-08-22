Lille 1-7 PSG: Player ratings for Parisians as Kylian Mbappe hat-trick guides French champions to huge win | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ran riot at the Stade Pierre Mauroy to batter Lille 7-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday (August 21).

Kylian Mbappe stole the show with a hat-trick, but Neymar bagged a brace and a hat-trick of assists. Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi weighed in with a goal each too.

It took only eight seconds for the reigning French champions to break the deadlock as Messi fed Mbappe with a fine throughball.

The Argentine then got on the scoresheet himself before Hakimi and Neymar made it 4-0 before the half-time whistle.

Neymar: two goals, three assists

PSG's front three ran riot vs. Lille

Neymar then scored their fifth early into the second period, although Jonathan Bamba was able to pull one back for the hapless hosts.

Their joy, however, was shortlived as Mbappe netted twice more late on to complete his hat-trick.

Christopher Galtier's side continued their 100% start to the season with their third win in a row.

Here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 8/10

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Lille managed to test him on numerous occasions, but Donnarumma stood firm, making a stunning eight saves on the night. Unfortunately, it still wasn't enough to keep a clean sheet.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

He didn't do much wrong besides a sloppy challenge on Bamba in the first half which got him booked, but Ramos was eclipsed by better players on the night.

Marquinhos - 8.5/10

The PSG captain ran a taut ship at the back. He timed his tackles to perfection and read the game brilliantly to give the Lille forwards a hard time.

Marquinhos made four clearances, five tackles, two interceptions and completed 100% of his passes - a defensive masterclass from him, although he could've done better for Bamba's goal.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7.5/10

He held on to his own in the face of Lille pressure and made excellent recoveries too.

Achraf Hakimi - 8/10

The Moroccan ace got forward well and linked up superbly with Mbappe and Messi, capping off a fine performance with a goal and assist too. He also put in four tackles.

Vitinha - 7.5/10

The summer signing has a knack for tackles and showed his burst of pace on the breaks. He put in three tackles. His passing range was encouraging and looked strong in the duels too, winning five in seven attempts.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti was involved in Mbappe's opening goal but was largely overshadowed by PSG's attacking stars in the game.

Nuno Mendes - 7.5/10

The Portugal international picked up an assist for a perfectly-weighted pass for Messi and made some good runs down the left, but looked sloppy on the ball a few times.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

His throughball for Mbappe was spectacular, perfectly encapsulating his wizardry, and netted PSG's second of the night with a cool finish. The Argentine appears to have fully settled in at PSG.

Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappé's opener against Lille was his 12th assist in Ligue 1 in 2022 — he's now registered more assists than anyone else in the top 5 European leagues this year.



His brilliant playmaking form continues.



#LOSCPSG | QUICK STATLionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappé's opener against Lille was his 12th assist in Ligue 1 in 2022 — he's now registered more assists than anyone else in the top 5 European leagues this year.His brilliant playmaking form continues. ⚠️ | QUICK STATLionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappé's opener against Lille was his 12th assist in Ligue 1 in 2022 — he's now registered more assists than anyone else in the top 5 European leagues this year.His brilliant playmaking form continues. 💫#LOSCPSG https://t.co/ZV6YbIautj

Neymar - 10/10

The Brazilian continued his prolific start to the new season with two goals and a hat-trick of assists. His partnership with Mbappe was deadly, particularly for the Frenchman's second and third goals.

Neymar's form to start the season

For all the rumors of a rift between the two, the PSG stars seem to have buried the hachet and made up.

Kylian Mbappe - 9.5/10

He struck the fastest Ligue 1 goal ever with a strike just eight seconds into kick-off and following some near misses, bagged two more after the break to complete his hat-trick. Four goals in just two games for PSG's starboy this season.

First hat trick of the season for Kylian Mbappé

PSG Substitutes

Renato Sanches - 7/10

He completed all his passes but wasn't a direct threat to Lille.

Juan Bernat - 6/10

The match just breezed past the full-back.

Danilo Pereira - N/A

He played just nine minutes and barely got a whiff of the ball.

Nordi Mukiele - N/A

He touched the ball just once in nine minutes of action.

Leandro Paredes - N/A

Not enough to make an impact.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit