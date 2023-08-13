"Lined up pretending he has Caicedo", "3 points incoming" - Fans react as Liverpool name majorly attacking XI to face Chelsea in PL fixture

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has named a strong attacking side to face Chelsea and fans are intrigued by his selections.

The Reds have traveled to Stamford Bridge to face the Blues in their season opener today (August 13). Both sides will be keen to bounce back from disappointing past campaigns that saw them both fail to finish in the top four.

Klopp has included both new midfield signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in his starting lineup. The Merseysiders are heading into a new era of sorts with regards to their midfield. James Milner, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson have all left Anfield and it will be intriguing to see how Liverpool fare post their departures.

Klopp has selected Alisson Becker in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson in defense. The Reds look to be without a defensive midfielder as Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are the only two midfielders selected.

The German coach has gone attack-heavy with four frontmen in Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota. Perhaps Klopp is eager for revenge over Chelsea after seemingly missing out on Moises Caicedo to them.

Liverpool's XI to face Chelsea.

One fan on Twitter alluded to Caicedo by claiming that Klopp has selected a team that the Blues-bound midfielder would be expected to be part of:

"Klopp lost his mind. He’s just lined up pretending he has Caicedo."

A Reds fan account on Twitter is confident Klopp's men will prevail given the team selected:

"3 points incoming"

Another fan is excited by the team selection:

"Lets go."

One fan mocked Liverpool as they look to have missed out on not only Jude Bellingham but also Caicedo:

"Nice strategy from Klopp keeping Bellingham and Caicedo on the bench, we'll attack them in the 2nd half."

However, one rival fan isn't too impressed by the team put out by Klopp:

"That is such a bang-average side. How the mighty have fallen."

Moises Caicedo's transfer saga adds an intriguing subplot to Liverpool's clash with Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp looks to have missed out on Moises Caicedo.

The Reds' clashes with the Blues have always been one of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League calendar. However, their encounter at Stamford Bridge today has another fascinating layer with regard to Caicedo.

Liverpool thought they had beaten Chelsea to his signing on Friday when they agreed on a £111 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. Klopp confirmed the agreement in his pre-match press conference.

However, Caicedo made it clear that he only wanted to move to Stamford Bridge. He informed the Meryseysiders that his mind was made up to join Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Caicedo has an agreement with Chelsea on a contract that will run until 2031. The 21-year-old will also have the option of a further year and the two clubs are working on getting a deal over the line.