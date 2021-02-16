Lionel Messi is '100 percent' committed to Barcelona, says Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba has stated that Lionel Messi is 100% committed to Barcelona. He also believes that the team is better when the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the pitch.

Messi's future at Camp Nou is up in the air, but he has insisted that no decision will be made before the season ends.

Lionel Messi is unhappy at Barcelona and wanted to leave the club last summer. However, then club president Joseph Bartomeu blocked his move, forcing the forward to remain at the club for another season.

Jordi Alba recently spoke to the media ahead of Barcelona's clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. When asked about Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona, he insisted that the 33-year-old is not thinking about anything but doing his best for the club this season. He said:

"Even if I had my future clear in my mind, I wouldn't reveal my plans yet. For now, he is 100 percent committed to Barcelona. With him, we're better and stronger and I hope he stays here for many more years. But, it's his decision and that needs to be respected."

The defender added:

"Right now, he is focused on Barcelona. You can see that in every match. He'll decide at the end of the season. We don't pay attention to what other players or clubs are saying right now. Many people talk, but he'll have the final word and he'll have thought long and hard about his decision. He'll do what he thinks is best."

Lionel Messi's future yet to be decided

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have shown interest in signing Lionel Messi this summer. However, both clubs are patiently waiting for a reply as the Argentine is unwilling to decide on his future right now.

While PSG and Manchester City are lining up to fight for Lionel Messi's signature, Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of the running. The Bundesliga club's chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has told Corriere that the forward's astronomical wages are not affordable. He said:

Advertisement

"I laughed when I saw Messi's contract with Barcelona... I can only say congrats to him for obtaining an astronomical contract. But this salary situation needs to be changed."

Lionel Messi will not be a Bayern Münich target in the summer. Rummenigge to Corriere: “I laughed when I saw Messi's contract with Barcelona... I can only say congrats to him for obtaining an astronomical contract. But this salary situation needs to be changed”. 🔴 #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2021

PSG and Manchester City are confident of getting a deal done with Messi, but there is still a chance that he might decide to stay at Barcelona.