Lionel Messi could achieve legendary feat during Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Panama

Lionel Messi is part of the Argentina squad to face Panama this week in an international friendly. The PSG superstar is close to achieving two incredible feats should he find the back of the net in the match.

The forward will have the opportunity to score his 800th career goal when Argentina take on Panama and Curacao at home this week. Messi currently has 799 goals to his name and needs to score just once to achieve the feat.

All Time Argentina:

All Time Career: twitter.com/mvsrapp/status… MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp Messi's Argentina have 2 friendlies to play in this international break, both at home, in what will be a huge celebration of last December's triumph.



Thu 23 Mar*

Panama (H)



Mon 27 Mar*

Curacao (H)



Messi's Argentina have 2 friendlies to play in this international break, both at home, in what will be a huge celebration of last December's triumph.

Thu 23 Mar*
Panama (H)

Mon 27 Mar*
Curacao (H)

*local time - will be early hours of following day in Europe

Messi is within touching distance of two major goalscoring milestones... will he hit them both in this international break?

All Time Argentina: 98 goals
All Time Career: 799 goals

The Argentine also has the chance to score his 100th goal for his country during the week. However, he will need to score twice to get there, as he is on 98 goals, after scoring twice in the FIFA World Cup final.

He will be taking the pitch for the first time in national colors since winning the tournament in Qatar. The former Barcelona star spoke about the chances of making the next World Cup and said:

"I don't know, I always said because of age it seems to me that it is very difficult. I love playing football. I love what I do, and as long as I am well and feel in physical condition and continue to enjoy this, I will do it. But it seems difficult."

He added:

"I'm telling you. ... I'm not ahead of anything. That's what I repeat and I'm going to repeat. Because of age and time, I think it's difficult. But it depends on how my career goes."

Lionel Messi backed to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

While Lionel Messi remains undecided about his future, former Argentina player Pedro Troglio has backed him to feature in the next World Cup.

He said:

"I think that with this title it seems to me that it motivates him much more to be able to play a new World Cup from another place, from a much calmer place, knowing that an enormous weight was taken for him, because I think we all agree, beyond criticism, sometimes exaggerated against him, which seemed crazy to me that the national team was always decisive, beyond not having won a World Cup."

