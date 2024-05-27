Lionel Messi: Analysing Argentina captain’s Copa America record over the years

Lionel Messi has a stellar record with Argentina, especially in the Copa America. He's the Albiceleste's record appearance maker (180), goalscorer (106) and assist provider (56). Messi is also their first Copa America-winning captain since 1994.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner did so by leading his team from the front in the 2021 edition in Brazil. Although he didn't provide a goal contribution in the 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the final at the Maracana, Messi had a superb campaign, bagging four goals and five assists in seven games.

Two years earlier, in the previous edition of the Copa - also hosted by Brazil - Messi and Co. fell to their arch-rivals and eventual winners in an ill-tempered semifinal, which Brazil won 2-0. Messi had a quiet campaign by his usual standards, registering a goal and an assist in six games.

In the Centenario edition of the Copa in the USA in 2016, Argentina made the final but lost to holders Chile 4-2 on penalties, with Messi missing his spot-kick in the shootout. He had five goals and four assists in four games leading up to the final, where he drew a blank.

Only a year earlier, Messi and Co. had suffered final heartbreak at the hands of Chile, losing 4-1 on penalties to the hosts after a goalless 120 minutes. Messi had a quiet campaign, providing a goal and three assists in six games.

Four years earlier, in the 2011 edition of the tournament - hosted by Uruguay - Messi and Co. fell to eventual champions Uruguay 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Messi drew a blank in the tournament but did provide three assists in five games.

In his Copa America debut in 2007 in Venezuela, Messi scored twice and provided an assist in six games as Argentina fell 3-0 to Brazil in the final. Overall, the Inter Miami forward has 13 goals and 17 assists in 34 Copa America games, winning one of four finals.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's Copa America milestones

Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is one of the most decorated players in world football in general and in the Copa America in particular.

Ahead of his seventh appearance in the quadrennial games in the United States next month, the 36-year-old already has a few notable records and milestones in the competition.

His 34 appearances are the joint-most by any player in Copa history (also Sergio Livingstone). Lionel Messi's 13 goals at the tournament are four short of joint top-scorers Argentine Norberto Mendez and Brazil's Zizinho.

