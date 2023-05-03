Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo pose for newly released photos from PSG superstar’s unauthorized Saudi visit which led to suspension

New photos of Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo from their recent trip to Saudi Arabia have surfaced on social media. Messi has been suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain due to his 'unauthorised' trip to the Middle-Eastern country.

Messi and Roccuzzo visited the city of Diriyah, the original home of the Saudi royal family. They also visited At-Turaif, a city on the outskirts of Riyadh, where they visited the horse museum. The Saudi Arabian tourism authority recently released the photos on social media.

Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب @AhmedAlKhateeb #WelcomeMessi to Diriyah, the land of traditions, heritage and history. Leo Messi, his wife Antonella and his sons Mateo and Ciro had an enjoyable tour where they learned about the history of Saudi and met its generous and hospitable people in At-Turaif. #WelcomeMessi to Diriyah, the land of traditions, heritage and history. Leo Messi, his wife Antonella and his sons Mateo and Ciro had an enjoyable tour where they learned about the history of Saudi and met its generous and hospitable people in At-Turaif. https://t.co/vna7y63m2u

Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب @AhmedAlKhateeb



We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.



#WelcomeMessi I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences.We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality. I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences. We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality. 🇸🇦#WelcomeMessi https://t.co/QQGdnAqQ08

Lionel Messi is the tourism ambassador of the country and earns approximately £25 million per year as part of his deal. He visited the country along with Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons Ciro and Mateo.

However, the PSG hierarchy was reportedly opposed to the trip and as a result, Messi has been suspended for two weeks without pay. The Ligue 1 giants suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Lorient at the Parc des Princes the day before Messi traveled to the Middle-East.

Saudi Arabian tourism minister welcomed Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo with open arms

Messi received a warm welcome from the country's tourism department when he reached Saudi Arabia alongside his family.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism, made a social media post, expressing his happiness to welcome the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to the country. He wrote on Twitter:

"I am pleased to welcome the Saudi Arabian Tourism Ambassador, Lionel Messi, and his family on their second vacation here. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with all of you."

However, after the controversy sparked by the unauthorized trip, it has emerged that Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the player's camp had already communicated the decision to PSG a month ago. After serving his two-game suspension, the Argentine forward will be available for PSG's last three Ligue 1 games against Auxerre, Strasbourg, and Clermont Foot.

Poll : 0 votes