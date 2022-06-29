Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo soak in the sun on a yacht during lavish Ibiza getaway

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are making the most of the summer as they have been spotted enjoying the picturesque Ibiza. The Daily Mail reports that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is enjoying their off-season break with his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas, who have also traveled to the lively island with their families.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela took their yacht out into the ocean and were accompanied by Suarez and Fabregas' families in the morning. They were seen soaking in the sun and also having a jolly time out in the ocean, as they took turns jumping off the yacht and into the sea.

Messi, who turned 35 last week, was seen sporting multi-coloured shorts on the trip while Antonela flaunted her body in a black two-piece with vibrant pink straps and a yellow band.

The two cozied up on the yacht and enjoyed each other's company. As per some snaps shared by the Daily Mail, the two can be seen embracing each other and also soaking up the sun while casually laying down on the boat.

Lionel Messi has been enjoying some quality time off the field with his family, who have been staying in a six-bed £260,000-a-week mansion on the island (as per the Sun).

The casual side of the 35-year-old forward, who is usually camera-shy and rarely shares personal photos on social media, is visible during the summer break.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo will be celebrating five years of their marriage on Thursday

Lionel Messi and Antonela have known each other since they were five years old and started dating each other in 2008. The two got married on 30 June 2017 and will be celebrating their fifth anniversary on Thursday.

As the couple are already in Ibiza, it is expected that they will be celebrating their anniversary in one of the many idyllic locations on the island.

Messi moved to PSG last year but was unable to enjoy a prolific outing in Ligue 1 as he managed to score just six goals in the league. After helping his side with 14 assists in the 2021-22 season as they went on to lift the league title, Messi was also in action for Argentina earlier this month.

He scored five goals in a friendly game against Estonia while also assisting two goals in the 3-0 win over Italy in La Finalissima. So it is good to see the player taking a much-deserved rest in the summer break and we can only hope that he can regain some of his goalscoring form at club level after this.

