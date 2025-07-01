Lionel Messi appears to send letter to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in new advert

In a new advert by Adidas Football, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi seemingly sent a letter to Blaugrana sensation Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old has come up through the ranks and is now one of their key players.

Since making his first-team debut in the 2022-23 season, Yamal has been on an impressive upward trajectory, registering 25 goals and 34 assists in 115 games across competitions. That includes 18 strikes and 25 assists in 55 outings across competitions last season as Hansi Flick's side won the domestic treble.

Currently enjoying his off-season, Yamal seemingly received a letter from Messi in an Adidas ad for their F50 shoe. The ad features Messi signing a letter with the words "Blame it on the boots" and putting it inside an envelope seemingly addressed to Yamal.

Here's the video:

Unlike Yamal, Messi was in acton at the ongoing new-look FIFA Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams in eight groups of four, in the United States.

However, the Argentine's current side, Inter Miami, bowed out with a 4-0 loss to reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at the weekend.

The game featured Joao Neves starring with a brace and Achraf Hakimi also scoring after Tomas Aviles had put one through his own net.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his final season at Barcelona?

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi enjoyed a storied 17-season spell at La Liga giants Barcelona, where he recorded record tallies of 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions.

In what turned out to be his final season at the club in 2020-21, the 38-year-old registered a rich haul of 38 goals and 14 assists in 47 outings across competitions, winning the Copa del Rey.

In other competitions, Barca finished third in La Liga, seven points behind winners Atletico Madrid (86) and arch-rivals Real Madrid, while in the Supercopa Espana, they lost 3-2 in extra time to Athletic Bilbao in the final. In the UEFA Champions League, Barca were knocked out 5-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 by PSG.

