Lionel Messi and Argentina teammates reject 5-star hotel in favor of student accommodation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to interesting reason: Reports

Lionel Messi and Argentina have decided to stay at Qatar University instead of a five-star accommodation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste made the decision in a bid to enjoy Asado, a barbecue meat dish with a pinch of salt and wine. A barbecue station has already been installed in the hallway.

The campus of Qatar University has a swimming pool and a 10,000-capacity stadium. On the outskirts of Doha, the university is one of the leading educational institutions in the country.

A representative of the Argentina FA told the Daily Mail (via The Sun):

"We visited the campus several times and chose it because not only does it have great facilities but it also has open-air space for Asados. This is very important to the players and Argentines in general, it’s part of our culture.

"We want to make them feel at home while they are in Qatar and the best way to do this is to make sure that they get a taste of home while focusing on the football."

Cristiano Ronaldo heaps praise on Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo heaped praise on Messi and said (via GOAL):

“Amazing player, he is magic, top, As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years, we share. So, I have great relationship with him. I'm not friend of him in terms of, what I mean is a friend is the guy who is with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate.

"He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football."

The Qatar World Cup is likely to be the last one for both the Portugal and Argentina captains. It will be heartbreaking for the fans if indeed the 2022 FIFA World Cup turns out to be their swansong on the international stage.

