Lionel Messi attends Maluma concert in Miami as he enjoys offseason after winning 2023 Ballon d'Or

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi was spotted enjoying the offseason as he attended Colombian singer Maluma's concert in Miami. The Barcelona legend was accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The event was attended by several celebrities, including Colombian rapper Blessd, who shared about his encounter with Messi on his Instagram account. Posting images of meeting the 2022 World Cup winner backstage, he captioned it:

"Another level #SiSabe of good I do not know what to say I do not know how to write I only know that dreams come true... Maaaa look at your son with the best in the world."

News of Messi's attendance at the concert surfaced soon after he managed to pip Manchester City's Erling Haaland to his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy in Paris on October 30.

After leading Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar last year, many believed that the 36-year-old attacker indeed deserved the award. He bagged seven goals and three assists while winning the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player.

However, he was unable to help the Herons finish within the MLS playoffs spots, a task that proved extremely difficult even when Messi arrived in the summer. Eventually, the Miami-based side finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, nine points behind Charlotte FC, who held the last playoff position.

Regardless, Messi has created quite the impression since moving to the USA. He's bagged 11 goals and five assists from 14 appearances across all competitions and even helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup, the club's first-ever trophy.

Lionel Messi shuts down rumors of potential return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi at the 67th Ballon d'Or Ceremony (via Getty Images)

Several reports linked Lionel Messi with a return to Barcelona on a loan deal in January after Inter Miami crashed out of the race for the MLS playoffs in October. This left the Herons out of competitive action till late February, thereby allowing Messi to consider a return to the Catalan side for a short while.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain star clarified that he will not be returning to Europe. After winning the Ballon d'Or last week, he said in an interview with L'Equipe:

"I had an extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I have dreamed of. Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don't think I will ever return to playing in Europe."

Messi joined Barcelona back in 2000 as a young boy and came up the ranks. He scored 672 goals and assisted 303 from 778 appearances across all competitions for La Blaugrana, winning the Champions League thrice and La Liga ten times, among other honors.