Lionel Messi avoids scary crash during open-top bus parade in Argentina after FIFA World Cup triumph - Reports

Argentina captain Lionel Messi narrowly avoided an overhanging cable while carrying the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy during an open-top bus parade in Argentina, Express Sport has reported.

Argentina beat France 4-2 in a nail-biting penalty shootout (3-3 after extra time) on Sunday (December 18) to bring home their third FIFA World Cup trophy. Messi was the star of the show, scoring a mesmerising brace and coolly dispatching his opening penalty in the shootout.

La Albiceleste players and staff landed in Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday (December 20) to huge fanfare. Messi came off the plane with the World Cup in his hands, giving fans a glimpse of the coveted trophy. The Paris Saint-Germain ace, as well as the entire Argentina squad, then hopped onto an open-top bus to kick off their first trophy parade in the country.

ESPN Argentina @ESPNArgentina



Se le voló la gorra a Leandro Paredes.

Messi, flanked by Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul on the right, and Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi on the left, sat on top of the bus. While the bus was taking a left turn and the players were all waving to the crowd, an overhanging cable came dangerously close to hitting them. The five Argentine stars ducked in time to save themselves, but Paredes, who was sitting on the right edge, lost his cap.

The players had a chuckle after the incident but it could have turned out very differently had they not noticed the wire in time. The parade eventually arrived at the Argentinian FA facilities at 4:18 am. Players alongside the coaching staff are set to return for the main parade to the Obelisk landmark at noon (local time).

Lionel Messi wants to continue playing for world champions Argentina

Lionel Messi added the elusive FIFA World Cup trophy to his collection on Sunday night in Qatar.

Having won it all in international and club football, the 35-year-old is well within his rights to feel content and start winding down. An international retirement right after the World Cup would have been perfectly acceptable.

Lionel Messi, though, has never been one to conform to the norms. Speaking to TyC Sport after the FIFA World Cup final, he said that he wants to continue playing for the new world champions.

He said:

"After this, what will there be? I was able to get the Copa America, World Cup… It came to me almost at the end. I enjoy being in the national team, the group, I want to continue living a few more games being world champion. It's every little kid's dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything and what I was missing is here."

Lionel Messi was awarded the FIFA Golden Ball for his excellent performances at the Qatar World Cup. He scored seven goals and claimed three assists in seven games, becoming the first player to score in all knockout games at a World Cup.

