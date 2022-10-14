Lionel Messi back in training with PSG ahead of Marseille clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has returned to training ahead of the side's clash with Olympique de Marseille.

Messi has missed PSG's last two fixtures through a calf injury he picked up in a 1-1 draw with Benfica on October 5.

There were doubts over whether the legendary Argentine would return for the Classique game at the Parc des Princes on October 16.

However, Messi is back in training and his potential availability for Christophe Galtier's clash with Marseille comes as a huge boost.

Galtier confirmed that the forward had returned to training in his pre-match presser (via RMC Sport):

"Leo is operational, he trained normally this morning, but we'll see how he reacts to the session."

Lionel Messi has been in superb form at the start of the season, bagging eight goals and contributing as many assists in 13 appearances across competitions.

In his absence, the Parisians have faltered, drawing both 0-0 with Stade de Reims in the league and 1-1 with Benfica in the Champions League.

The Argentine is on course to beat his record for last season, having managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22.

Galtier's men will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season which sees them sit top of the Ligue 1 table on 26 points.

They face a Marseille side who are trailing them by just two points in third-place.

Lionel Messi is the glue for PSG

Lionel Messi's absence has been felt

Lionel Messi's absence from the Parisian side has shone a glaring light on the Argentine's importance.

PSG have lacked creativity and have not played with the same attacking intent as they do when the forward is on-the-pitch.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be enthused by his return as they too have had impressive starts to the campaign in a front three with the Argentine.

Brazilian attacker Neymar has netted 11 goals and provided 9 assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, French striker Mbappe has managed 12 goals in 13 appearances.

It bodes well for Galtier's side, who face their toughest test in the league thus far in Igor Tudor's Marseille.

Les Phocéens have lost just one game in the league and are proving to be potential title challengers for PSG alongside FC Lorient.

Galtier touched on the encounter with Marseille in his presser, saying (via the aforementioned source):

"We haven't talked to the players about it yet, but tomorrow we'll talk to them about pride, about giving a great victory so that our supporters are proud of our team."

