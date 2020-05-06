Lionel Messi in action for FC Barcelona Lionel Messi and Fàbregas in action for Barcelona

As football has come to a standstill, many athletes have taken this time off to discuss sport on various platforms. Cesc Fábregas, a former Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona legend did so on Wednesday as he spoke to RTVE about a number of topics — ranging from his former teammate Lionel Messi, the Blaugrana, Xavi Hernández, Kylian Mbappé and more.

He began by addressing the comments made by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on the La Liga title. On Tuesday, the Belgian delivered a damning assessment of Barcelona potentially winning the La Liga Santander title should the season not be able to resume. Courtois said that it would be 'unfair' to crown Lionel Messi's team champions as he felt that Real Madrid were the better side in the title race.

Thibaut Courtois claims his side deserve the title over Barcelona

Fàbregas responded by saying that it's a perfectly understandable reaction given the circumstances. He said,

"Each one defends his interests. In Monaco, we have run out of Europe next year for very little."

However, he went on to add that the abandoning of the season, if it does happen, will be due to unavoidable circumstances and Barcelona should rightfully win the title.

"If it stopped as it has done in France, Barça would be the right winner. We are not stopping because we like it. We are doing it for an inevitable cause."

3/4 - Real Madrid (66 points) and FC Barcelona (64) finished third and fourth respectively in @LaLiga 2001/02 – the only season in which the two Spanish giants have both finished outside of the top two since the competition became a 20-team league. Equality.#OptaLaLigaseasons pic.twitter.com/LtvVzdfHgl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 20, 2020

Barcelona and Lionel Messi's futures

Speaking of Barcelona, Fàbregas delivered his thoughts on Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi's longevity and spoke about how he feels that the Argentine can prolong his career. He said, highlighting the nature of his game,

Advertisement

"Leo (Lionel Messi) plays in another role. You don't need to run 12 kilometers to make a difference."

Fàbgregas and Lionel Messi played together for three years as a senior professional at Barcelona and has also played with him in their days at the famous La Masia academy.

35 - @FCBarcelona's Lionel Messi has become the player with the most hat-tricks in @LaLigaEN history (35), surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo (34). Excellence. pic.twitter.com/WUFU9Ck241 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 7, 2019

Another player he has shared the pitch with Barcelona and Spain — Xavi Hernández — was a name that the AS Monaco midfielder spoke discussed.

Barcelona's future in terms of the coaching staff has been up in the air for a while now until the appointment of Quique Setién after the firing of Ernesto Valverde. Before Setién, there were strong expectations of Xavi to succeed Valverde at the helm of the Nou Camp. Yet, the Spaniard had different ideas and reportedly refused the opportunity given the instability at the club.

When asked about Xavi potentially taking up the Barcelona job in the future, Fàbregas responded saying that there is always a certain air of unpredictability when it comes to matters like these.

Fàbregas and Xavi for Spain

“It is very difficult to be a coach. (Pep) Guardiola and (Zinedine) Zidane did well, but that doesn't always happen."

He also stated his desire to follow the same footsteps of these legends and become a coach after his retirement.

As for Real Madrid, Fàbregas primarily spoke about former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard and how he expects him to turn things around at Real Madrid. Additionally, he namedropped two Ligue 1 stars who in his opinion, could light up the Santiago Bernabéu stadium — Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga. Fàbregas spoke of how highly he rates the two youngsters.

"He (Kylian Mbappé) is a very hungry boy who wants to be the best. Because of his way of playing, he would fit very well in a team like Real Madrid."

"He (Eduardo Camavinga) has superb physical conditions and is very strong. It doesn't seem to be those of his age."