Lionel Messi and Barcelona being investigated amid rumors of breaching Covid protocols: Reports

Barcelona and Lionel Messi could be in trouble for breaking Covid norms ahead of their crucial game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail via ABC, the Catalans and their skipper will undergo an investigation from La Liga amid rumors of a breach of Covid protocols. Lionel Messi reportedly hosted his Barcelona teammates at a barbecue at home on Monday night.

The Argentinean hosted the party in an attempt to build a team bond ahead of their title decider against Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s team are currently two points ahead of Barcelona and a win for the Catalans could help them edge closer to a league triumph.

However, it appears that Lionel Messi’s plan for boosting team morale has landed him in trouble with the authorities. That is because La Liga rules prevent a gathering of more than six people and the get-together at the Argentinean’s place reportedly broke that norm.

It was reported that social distancing norms were maintained at the party, as tables were placed at a distance from each other and people were seated outside.

However, the La Liga authorities were unimpressed when reading about Lionel Messi hosting the get-together with Barcelona players.

Interestingly, the Atletico Madrid squad arranged a similar gathering recently, but they had taken permission from the authorities ahead of the party and also ensured that all Covid protocols were followed.

LaLiga have reportedly opened an investigation into a gathering that was held by FC Barcelona players at Lionel Messi's home.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/9GRBHiBS6Q pic.twitter.com/JTqQ2DTlfe — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) May 4, 2021

However, La Liga officials learned of the barbecue hosted by Lionel Messi through the media and have initiated an investigation about the matter. Interestingly, the wives and girlfriends of the Barcelona players were also invited to the gathering.

Lionel Messi remains pivotal to Barcelona’s title chase

On Monday night, Lionel Messi scored a second-half brace to ensure Barcelona secured a 3-2 comeback win over Valencia.

That victory kept their title chances alive, and with Real Madrid also in the mix, the La Liga title race could go down to the wire. However, the Catalans will be hopeful of their chances, thanks to the outstanding form of their talisman.

Lionel Messi has more goals in 2021 than any other player in Europe's top five leagues 👑 pic.twitter.com/T8hf6fUrow — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2021

Lionel Messi has already scored 36 times this season from 44 appearances and is leading the La Liga Golden Boot race with 28 goals so far.

If Barcelona desire to get their hands on the La Liga trophy, they will need their skipper to fire on all cylinders in the remaining games.

The club, however, will also need the authorities to be lenient about the get-together at the 33-year-old's house.