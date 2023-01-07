Lionel Messi beats Mbappe and Max Verstappen to win prestigious award for the first time in his career

Lionel Messi has bettered superstar athletes like Kylian Mbappe, Max Verstappen, Stephen Curry, and more to win the Champion of Champions award, presented by L'Equipe. The feat comes as a result of Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi finished ahead of his club teammate Mbappe in the rankings for the award. While the Argentine has accumulated a massive 808 points, the Frenchman is a distant second with 381.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal finished third with 285 points. Belgian cyclist Remco Evenopoel has taken up the fourth spot on the list. F1 superstar Max Verstappen is in the fifth spot.

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema finished sixth. Olympian Arman Duplantis finished seventh. NBA legend Stephen Curry has finished in the eighth spot. French Rugby player Antoine Dupont is ninth on the list. Romanian swimmer David Popovici completes the top 10. (via Sport BIBLE)

Here is the full list:

Lionel Messi: 808 points Kylian Mbappe: 381 points Rafael Nadal: 285 points Remco Evenopoel: 252 points Max Verstappen: 196 points Karim Benzema: 195 points Armand Duplantis: 185 points Stephen Curry: 139 points Antoine Dupont: 105 points David Popovici: 98 points

Will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe play in PSG's next game?

The two superstars' return to the PSG team is awaited

Lionel Messi didn't feature in PSG's away clash against Chateauroux in the French Cup. Mbappe wasn't present either. PSG manager Christophe Galtier said ahead of the game:

"He will not play tomorrow. Having discussed with him, we want him to be ready for the following game (against Angers in Ligue 1). We knew there would be absences after the World Cup. As for Neymar's absence in training, it had been scheduled after all players were assessed upon their return from the World Cup."

Messi has scored 12 goals and has provided 14 assists in 19 games for the Parisians so far this season. His form has helped the Parisians secure the top spot in the Ligue 1 table. PSG currently have 44 points after 17 games and lead second-placed Lens by four points.

The Parisians have qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and will take on Bayern Munich in a blockbuster clash next.

