Lionel Messi beats Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo as Brazilians vote for best player in the world survey 

In a CNN/ Itatiaia/ Quaest survey, Lionel Messi has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. to be the best player in the world as voted by Brazilians. Apart from the trio, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius Junior were also options for voting.

Messi received a whopping 40 percent of the votes, while Ronaldo and Neymar both received 14 percent each. Mbappe received only six percent of the votes. Vinicius and Haaland had four and two percent of the votes, respectively.

Forty-four percent of the men voters chose Lionel Messi, while 36 percent of females did so. For people between the age group between 16 and 30, Messi received 39 percent of the votes and Cristiano Ronaldo received 18 percent.

Forty-four percent of voters between the ages of 31 and 50 chose Messi while 13 percent chose Ronaldo. For voters aged more than 51, Messi was chosen by 35 percent while Ronaldo received 12 percent of the votes.

When Neymar showered praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the benchmarks of greatness in modern football. They are the idols of many upcoming footballers.

Current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar made an admission about the superstar duo in 2014. Speaking to Globo Esporte, the Brazilian superstar said (via Bleacher Report):

"Cristiano and Lionel are better than any player today. It's difficult to compete with them. I don't know if I'll reach their level, but I hope to better myself each day. I always want to be better than I am."

He further added:

"Everything happens in time, and mine had come when I left [Santos]. I grow every day, every season. I was happy at Santos but needed a fresh start, with bigger challenges, and I hope I can remain happy. 2014 was a year of learning, there was joy and sorrow. I know I have to continue improving as I can't take things for granted. I look for more and more. That was my lesson of 2014."

While the Brazilian hasn't won a handful of Ballon d'Or awards like the duo, he has often captivated fans with his flashy skills and footwork on the pitch.

