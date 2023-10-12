Lionel Messi to be benched as Argentina decide attacking duo for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Paraguay: Reports

Lionel Messi will reportedly be benched for Argentina's 2026 World Cup qualification match against Paraguay (October 12). Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are expected to start the fixture as the two attackers up front.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, the World Cup winner will come on in the second half for about 40 minutes. Providing an update on Messi before the aforementioned match, Edul wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Leo Messi is not going to start but he is going to play. Forty minutes or the entire second half. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez would start together for the first time in an official match."

The Barcelona legend recently returned to club action during Inter Miami's 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati (October 7) after missing four consecutive matches for the club. His fitness issues began during the last international break in the second week of September.

After being substituted in Argentina's first qualification match against Ecuador (September 7) due to fatigue, he didn't appear in the following game against Bolivia (September 12).

Even without their main man, La Albiceleste defeated Bolivia 3-0 after Messi netted a winner in the 1-0 victory over Ecuador. Argentine fans will hope that the ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward return to full fitness before they face Peru on October 17.

Currenlty, Argentina are second on the qualification chart, level on points (six) with table toppers Brazil after two matches. Paraguay are sixth with just one point so far.

"We can pay him a great tribute"- Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu hints at potential Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu said the Blaugrana will pay Argentine superstar Lionel Messi a well-deserved tribute without delving into the details of the same.

Reports have linked the World Cup winner with a return to Barcelona on a loan deal in January, given Inter Miami are out of action till late February. Amid this speculation, Romeu said (via Goal):

"The only thing I would like, and the day and time will surely come, when the circumstances are favourable, is that we can pay him (Lionel Messi) a great tribute. He deserves it and we're really looking forward to it.

"The rest is a matter of speculation, we don't even talk about this subject, because we have already talked about it too many times."

During his 17-year stay at Barcelona, Messi scored 672 goals and assisted 303 from 778 appearances across all competitions. He won La Liga ten times and the UEFA Champions League thrice, among other honors.

It will be interesting to see whether Messi decides to join the Catalan outfit on a short-term deal in January.