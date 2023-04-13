"Lionel Messi is the best player in history" - Saudi attacker lauds PSG superstar, makes interesting Cristiano Ronaldo claim

Saudi Arabia international Saleh Al-Amri has opened up on his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi and his eagerness to play against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having won seven Ballons d'Or awards, Messi is arguably one of the best players of all time. He has won every major trophy in club and international football, most recently leading Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The PSG superstar is idolized not only by football fans around the world but also by active players. Al-Amri, who plies his trade at Saudi Pro League club Abha, is among those who look up to the left-footed maestro.

In an interview with Saudi Arabian broadcaster SSC Sports, Al-Amri expressed his admiration for Messi, hailing him as the best player of all time. The attacker added that there will never be a player like the Argentinian again, saying (h/t Kooora):

"Football, for me, is a way of life, and Lionel Messi is the best player in history. I like to watch him constantly in his matches with his club or the Argentine national team. He will not be repeated in football."

Messi has notably been linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia amidst doubts over his future at PSG. Al-Amri is confident that the 35-year-old will move to the Middle East and hopes to play alongside him, saying:

"The issue of his (Lionel Messi's) presence in the Saudi League is not difficult, and he will be here soon, especially with the great support of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Ministry of Sports, and I hope that he will play for the club in which I will be in the future."

Al-Amri, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to play against Messi's arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo when Abha faced Al-Nassr in the league last month. He was not in the matchday squad that evening. The attacker, though, hopes to test himself against the Portuguese icon soon, saying:

"Having Cristiano Ronaldo on the field makes you give 200% of your level."

Could PSG superstar Lionel Messi follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia?

Lionel Messi's future at PSG is uncertain, as his contract with them expires at the end of the season. According to reports, he's inclined towards leaving the club this summer.

The forward has the option to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal said to be interested in him. He has reportedly received a €400 million per year offer from the SPL outfit. Messi, though, prefers to stay in Europe, as per The Athletic.

