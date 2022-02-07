"Lionel Messi is the best player in the world" - Mauricio Pochettino claims he had 'no doubts' about PSG superstar

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi had an incredible outing against LOSC Lille on Sunday, scoring one and assisting another in a 5-1 triumph at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the Argentine as the best player in the world while commending his influence during the Ligue 1 game.

It's been a slow start to life for Messi in France, with the attacker having scored just two goals in 13 league games so far this season. However, Pochettino insists he has no doubts about the forward's qualities, reiterating that he remains at the very top of the game.

GOAL @goal



Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi, PSG squad vs Man City and MNM chemistry 🧐 "We are talking about the best player in the world"Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi, PSG squad vs Man City and MNM chemistry 🧐 "We are talking about the best player in the world" 🐐Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi, PSG squad vs Man City and MNM chemistry 🧐 https://t.co/u9D5ycSJKL

The tactician said after the match, as quoted by Goal:

"I had no doubts, Leo is the best player in the world."

The clash with Lille was the first Ligue 1 game Lionel Messi has played from the start this year. The 34-year-old was out of action for a couple of weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 recently. He featured as a substitute against Stade Reims in the previous game, bagging an assist in a 4-0 victory for the Parisians.

Pochettino believes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner still needs time to get back into top shape after spending a couple of weeks on the sidelines. He also praised the former Barcelona man for his effort and commitment.

He said:

"Like anyone, he needs time to adapt. He needed time to recover his best physical shape, after a month without playing because of the COVID. It's important that Leo shows such participation and commitment."

Lionel Messi's numbers for PSG so far this season

It's been a slow start for the Argentine in Paris

Lionel Messi has scored just two goals for PSG in domestic competitions since the campaign kicked off this term, with both coming in Ligue 1. The first came against FC Nantes in November last year, while the second arrived in the clash with Lille on Sunday. He also has seven assists to go with them.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the UEFA Champions League, Messi has recorded five goals in as many games so far. As we approach the final stretch of the season, PSG will be hoping the forward continues to inspire them in their quest to claim their maiden European crown.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh