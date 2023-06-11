Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka and more: WhoScored announce 2022-23 top 5 leagues’ Team of the Season

Lionel Messi was included as WhoScored named their team for the 2022-23 season. The team comprises players from Europe's top five leagues.

Cadiz's Jeremias Ledesma is between the sticks. Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, FC Nantes' Andrea Girotto and Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro are the four defenders.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia are the four midfielders. Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are in attack.

The team is based on the average ratings received by the players on the app. Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland are among the notable absentees, though.

Sergio Aguero defended Lionel Messi for his PSG stint

During his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi failed to hit the standards he set for himself at Barcelona. The Argentine scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists in 75 games across competitions for the Parisians.

He won three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles. As Messi leaves the club as a free agent on June 30, fans are critical of his stint. Sergio Aguero, though, defended Messi, telling Stake:

"Leo's time at PSG has been very relevant. Counting the five major leagues, including the Champions League, there are only two players who have passed 20 goals and 20 assists. One is Leo and the other is Vinicius. He was also the top assister in Ligue 1 with 16 passes leading to goals."

He added:

"In addition, in his two seasons he won two leagues and a French Super Cup. Although not all of these achievements are numbers. What Leo imposes on the field goes far beyond statistics. I think you must put his time at PSG in the right place."

Messi leaves the European circuit, as he will now join the MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the next chapter of his career unfolds.

