Lionel Messi calls out former club PSG for not commemorating his World Cup victory with Argentina

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi recently spoke about his feelings regarding how Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) treated him following a triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign in 2022. The Argentine great was speaking in an unorthodox interview with his compatriot and comedian Migue Granados, which is streaming on the Olga platform.

Lionel Messi was one of the protagonists of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, helping Argentina win the trophy for a third time. The 36-year-old was named the tournament's best player, winning the Golden Ball with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

In the year leading up to the Mundial in Qatar, Messi was on the books of French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He joined the club as a free agent after his contract with boyhood club Barcelona ran out in 2021.

Speaking on the topic for the first time in an interview, Messi revealed what happened at PSG after the World Cup:

"I was the only player that didn't receive recognition from the club (for winning the World Cup) compared to my 25 other Argentina teammates."

Lionel Messi scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to emerge as the world champions in Doha. His team denied France the opportunity to retain the world title, with Les Bleus having won the Mundial four years earlier in Russia.

What happened between Lionel Messi and PSG after the World Cup?

After the World Cup win, PSG granted Lionel Messi an extended leave from the club to allow him to travel to Argentina for celebrations. Upon his return, his success was celebrated on the training ground with the club's staff and players.

Other players, such as Lisandro Martinez, Emiliano Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and others were greatly celebrated by their clubs. Following their return from the tournament, they were paraded in front of the fans before a match with their medals and a replica of the trophy. Messi received none of these from the Ligue 1 champions, triggering his comments.

Messi's final year in Paris was tumultuous, with the French fans often booing him and jeering whenever his name was read ahead of the game. The World Cup triumph was a high point for him, and he felt like the club did not celebrate him as he deserved.

He had a fractious relationship with the club and was briefly suspended following an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. He decided against remaining at the club beyond his two-year deal and moved to Inter Miami in the summer.