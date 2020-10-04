Lionel Messi can end Cristiano Ronaldo accusations in Champions League clash, says Rivaldo 

Former Barcelona winger Rivaldo believes that the world will see the best of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during their Champions League clash this season.

Barcelona, Juventus, Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros have been drawn in the same group of this year's UEFA Champions League. The two superstar footballers are set to play against each other in the first of two games later this month.

Speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo said:

"Barcelona and Juventus were drawn in the same Champions League group and it will be great to see Lionel Messi play against Cristiano Ronaldo again. It will light up the competition as the entire world will want to watch their matches. With Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros completing the group, Juve and Barca should easily qualify and battle for the first place."

"Some people have said Messi dropped his performance level a little bit after Ronaldo's departure from Spain, so this is an excellent chance for both players to be at their best when they face each other. It was always a healthy duel between them, which motivated the players, so it will be great to see this positive rivalry renewed for at least 180 minutes."

Eight years since this Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick 🤩pic.twitter.com/8lqYdasPon — Goal (@goal) October 3, 2020

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to renew rivalry in the Champions League

Barcelona and Juventus have both started their league campaigns in style, trying to overcome European disappointment from the previous season. Juventus have begun well with Andrea Pirlo at the helm, while Barcelona look like a different side under new manager Ronald Koeman.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Portugal

Pirlo has made Juventus much faster compared to the previous season, despite being in charge for a relatively small amount of time. The Old Lady are once again being led by their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored three goals in the first two games of the season.

Advertisement

🎙 @Pirlo_official: "@Cristiano is the first to arrive and the last to leave for training. His spirit is fundamental to us. He started the season well."#JuveNapoli #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 3, 2020

Barcelona have started their league campaign in solid fashion too, winning their first two games with teenage winger Ansu Fati stealing the headlines. Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Fati has scored three goals in just two league games.

Fati's form comes as a welcome surprise for the Catalan club, who have been on the lookout for a striker following Luis Suarez's departure to Atletico Madrid. Dutch international Memphis Depay has been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona are also in the market for a centre-back with Eric Garcia likely to make a move back to Catalunya. However, the La Liga side are yet to agree on a deal with Manchester City for the 19-year-old.