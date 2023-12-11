“Lionel Messi can do everything on the pitch” - Kylian Mbappe singles out ex-PSG teammate for special praise

France superstar Kylian Mbappe was full of praise for former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Lionel Messi as a footballer.

The pair were teammates in the French capital from 2021 to 2023 before Messi left the club to sign for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. Mbappe, however, still has immense respect for his former teammate.

The France international appreciated Messi's style of play claiming that he is an all-round player capable of doing everything with nonchalance ease. Kylian Mbappe was quoted as saying the following (via All About Argentina on X):

"Everything is natural with him (Messi). He is a wonderful footballer. He can do everything on the pitch.”

Expand Tweet

Mbappe's words could seen in full effect during Lionel Messi's early days with Inter Miami. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner completely transformed a struggling side into one of MLS' form teams towards the latter stages of the 2023 season.

Messi contributed 11 goals and five assists in 14 games for Inter Miami and helped them win the 2023 Leagues Cup as well. It was the club's first major trophy in their young history.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi formed a deadly partnership whilst representing PSG

Mbappe and Messi witnessed each other's brilliance on the pitch first-hand while playing for PSG. The duo, along with Neymar Jr., formed a formidable partnership up front for two seasons.

Messi and Mbappe shared the pitch on 67 occasions during their time in France together. The pair were involved in 34 joint goal contributions in total, with Lionel Messi providing 20 assists to Mbappe. The France skipper, on the other hand, assisted Messi on 14 separate times.

Both Messi and Mbappe led PSG to several trophies during their time together. The pair helped the Parisian giants win two Ligue 1 titles and a Trophee des Champions in 2022.

It is also worth mentioning that PSG averaged 2.13 points per game when both Kylian Mbappe and Messi were on the pitch together.

Despite being great teammates at PSG, both Messi and Kylian Mbappe do share a rivalry on the international stage. Most famously, the two of them faced each other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

In one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time, Messi netted a brace while Mbappe scored a hat-trick as the game was tied 3-3 after extra time. Argentina and Lionel Messi, however, held their nerves in the ensuing penalty shootout to win the World Cup.