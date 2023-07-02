"Lionel Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world" – Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas makes incredible claim 

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently made a massive claim about Lionel Messi joining his club. Mas thinks that the Argentina captain can turn the MLS into one of the top three leagues in the world.

Messi is set to join Inter Miami as a free agent. His Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30. Messi communicated with the fans about his decision to embark on a new journey last month. Speaking about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's arrival, Mas told El Pais:

“In 2019 we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Legends like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and more have previously played in the MLS. Lionel Messi, however, could transcend the league to a new level.

He will be joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. Former Barca boss Gerardo "Tata" Martino was recently appointed as the new coach of the US club.

Gerardo Martino spoke about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi is already 36 and is entering the twilight of his career. Apart from that, the Argentine has already 'completed' football after helping his country win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hence, many are sceptical about the level of motivation he has left at this stage of his career. Gerardo Martino, however, is banking on the Argentina captain to deliver at his new club. He recently said:

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with Leo yesterday, I spoke with Sergio. We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league… it's in their blood."

Inter Miami are currently languishing at the bottom of the MLS' Eastern Conference. Messi's arrival is a massive boost for the club. Whether he can bring a change in fortune remains to be seen.

