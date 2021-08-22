Lionel Messi was a cash incinerator at Barcelona: West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi parted ways with the club this summer, as the Blaugrana could not offer him a new deal owing to the La Liga's financial fair play regulations. Many people weren't happy with the Argentine's departure, but West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has criticised the player for the financial mess the club finds itself in.

Brady has pointed at the gargantuan wages Messi has received at the Camp Nou over the last few years as one of the factors behind Barcelona's financial woes.

All Messi's trophies at his Barcelona farewell 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Hbf2nVoOT — Goal (@goal) August 8, 2021

She was quoted as saying in this regard:

"Lionel Messi might have been the greatest player of all time, but at a reputed 70 million euros per year, he was a cash incinerator. He was, it is said, prepared to halve that wage in a new deal, but still had to head for Paris."

Brady noted that the blame for Barcelona's financial woes has fallen on club president Joan Laporta, when it was apparently his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu who is largely responsible for the mess the club is in.

"The job as hatchet man has fallen to club president Joan Laporta," said Brady. "He blames the whole mess on his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned last year when it became clear he had floored the Catalan giants."

The West Ham vice-chairman also took a dig at PSG, who have used their big bucks to land big-name players rather than nurture players from their academy, saying:

"There will be much wailing and gnashing of teeth, as proud Catalans view the progress of PSG whose spending sprees owe little to bringing through great players of their own but rather to the well-oiled owners from Qatar Sporting Investments."

Brady also pointed out that the Gerard Pique could become the president of Barcelona someday:

"I prefer something more organic," said Brady. "Which is why my headline from Barcelona was not Messi's move but Pique's devotion. The guess among members is that possibly in the future, Pique will be president. And that isn't for politics; it's for love."

Lionel Messi was reportedly willing to continue at Barcelona

Lionel Messi ended his 21-year relationship with Barcelona this summer to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Reports claim the attacker had reached an agreement with Barcelona for a new deal, but the club couldn't offer him one due to their financial mismanagement.

Messi's departure has been met with different reactions from different people. Many believe Messi should've waited a bit longer for Barcelona to figure a way out, while some think he was too desperate to join Neymar in Paris. Nevertheless, the Argentine isn't a Barcelona player anymore.

Barcelona in the post-Lionel Messi era so far

Barcelona kickstarted the post-Lionel Messi era with an emphatic 4-2 victory against Real Sociedad in their opening La Liga fixture on August 15. Martin Braithwaite, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto all scored to earn the Blaugrana all three points.

However, Ronald Koeman's men suffered a setback, as they failed to record a win against Athletic Bilbao in their second league game. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with summer signing Memphis Depay, ensuring a share of the spoils with a brilliant effort.

