Lionel Messi celebrates 6-month anniversary of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph on Instagram

Lionel Messi has celebrated the six-month anniversary of Argentina's glorious 2022 FIFA World Cup win with a brilliant post on his Instagram.

La Abiceleste won the World Cup for the third time in the nation's history and the first one of Messi's glittering career. It was the one trophy that evaded the legendary forward and he guided his Argentine troops to glory in Qatar.

Lionel Messi bagged seven goals and three assists in eight games and was handed the Golden Ball for his magnificent performances in the Middle East. It has been six months since the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner got his hands on the World Cup trophy.

The 35-year-old has recognized this with a post on his Instagram. He posted a collection of snaps of his journey with Argentina in Qatar en route to becoming a world champion. He stated:

"It's been half a year since we raised the prettiest of all. 6 months in which I couldn't stop thinking about everything we lived through, how much we fought for it and how we still enjoy it today."

Messi added:

"It is impossible to summarize the World Cup in images, I would choose so many that they would not fit in any album. But coinciding with 6 months, I wanted to share some moments that come to my mind many times and make me very happy to remember how and when they occurred."

Lionel Messi and Argentina started their glorious campaign in Qatar with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in Group C. However, they grew into the tournament after beating Mexico 2-0 and Poland 2-0 to win their group.

La Abicleste then saw off a brave Australian side in the last 16 with a 2-1 win. However, it wasn't until the quarterfinals that many realized the pieces of the puzzle were coming together for Messi to cement his legacy.

Lionel Scaloni's men played out a memorable 2-2 regulation time draw with the Netherlands in their quarterfinal. It was tense and volatile with unsavory scenes, but Argentina progressed with a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

Messi and Co. then put themselves on the brink of World Cup glory after confidently dispatching Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. It was a date with the reigning champions France in the final.

Many regard the 2022 World Cup final as the greatest in history and it was the perfect way for Lionel Messi to finally win the prestigious trophy. He scored a brace in a frenetic 3-3 regulation time draw before his side won a dramatic penalty shootout 4-2.

FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi is happy he decided to join Inter Miami this summer

Messi comments on his move to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has switched clubs and joined MLS side Inter Miami from PSG. The Argentine icon will join the Herons once his deal at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this month.

It was a decision that surprised many given interest from former club Barcelona and Saudi giants Al Hilal. However, Messi is happy with his decision but has confessed that it was not his initial first preference. He stated (via 90min):

"I'm well. Initially, we had a different idea [than joining Inter Miami]."

He added that it is a new challenge and that it is an important step:

"We're happy with the decision taken. I'm ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change. It was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing."

Messi leaves PSG as a two-time Ligue 1 champion. He becomes the biggest name to ever head to the MLS and will do so as a FIFA World Cup winner.

