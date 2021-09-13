Lionel Messi Champions League titles: How many does he have?

Lionel Messi has four UEFA Champions League titles to his name, with each of those triumphs coming for former club Barcelona. The Argentine great is one of the greatest players in the competition's history and has 120 goals to his name since making his debut in 2004, 15 shy of top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi first won the UEFA Champions League in the 2005-06 season under Frank Rijkaard, although he wasn't a key player for Barcelona at the time. However, in each of Barcelona's three European triumphs that followed, he was the star man, as he established himself as one of the biggest matchwinners in the game's illustrious history.

Lionel Messi watching the PSG match. pic.twitter.com/CNZzXYglbF — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 11, 2021

Now with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, Messi will look to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League once again, as he aims to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of five UCL triumphs. The Parisian giants have never won the competition and came agonizingly close to doing so in 2020 before losing to Bayern Munich in the final.

However, with Messi in their ranks and the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar set to support him in attack, Mauricio Pochettino's side are among the frontrunners to win the competition this time around.

PSG the team to beat in the UEFA Champions League after Lionel Messi capture

Lionel Messi - Presentation at Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are set to take on Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium later this week. Messi has already made his league debut for his new club, but his highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League bow could be when he scores his first goal for the Parisian outfit.

Des Galactiques en kit pour le PSG



Pour la première fois, mercredi à Bruges, l'entraîneur du PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, devrait aligner un onze avec ses trois stars, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi et Neymar. Reste à savoir comment organiser son équipe en or https://t.co/jPphtSTVzQ pic.twitter.com/4umuUtFUSQ — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) September 13, 2021

Earlier this week, Pochettino confirmed that Messi will be in the squad for PSG's first UEFA Champions League game of the season, an update that came as music to the ears of fans across the world. French magazine L'Equipe revealed today that the Argentine great is set to play alongside Mbappe and Neymar, with the trio set to lineup together from the start for the first time.

Messi's arrival makes PSG one of the favorites to be crowned kings of the continent, but only time will tell if they satisfy expectations in the 2021-22 season.

