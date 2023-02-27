Lionel Messi chased by stewards with riot shields after scoring 700th goal of his club career during PSG win against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi scored his 700th club career goal when he found the back of the net against Marseille on Sunday. The Argentine needed some extra protection after the goal as rival fans were throwing objects from the stands.

Stade Velodrome hosted Le Classique on Sunday night and Marseille fans were left frustrated as they lost 3-0 to PSG. Fans expressed their anger during the game by taking aim at Messi and Mbappe with missiles.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Messi doubled the lead four minutes later. The Frenchman scored 10 minutes into the second half to make it 3-0 and seal a comfortable win for the Ligue 1 leaders.

However, the talking point after the match were Marseille fans who threw objects at PSG players. The stewards had to hold up their riot shields to ensure that nothing hit the PSG players, who were celebrating Messi's goal.

Lionel Messi yet to pen new contract at PSG

PSG are still waiting for Lionel Messi to agree a new deal with the club. His current contract expires at the end of the season, but the Ligue 1 giants have the option to extend it by another year.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports about the contract situation during the FIFA World Cup and was confident that Messi would stay at the club.

"Definitely. He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He [Lionel Messi] performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club. So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

However, they are currently looking to find agreement on a fresh contract to keep the Argentine beyond next season. So far, the negotiations have not come to a conclusion and that has seen interest spark from Barcelona, Inter Miami CF and some Saudi Arabian sides.

