Lionel Messi closing in on David Beckham’s record after heroics at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has experienced a stellar start at the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami. The Argentine has exploded onto the scene in the United States, putting in one masterclass after the other.

It comes as no surprise that Messi is closing in on one of David Beckham's records.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already racked up seven goals in four appearances, scoring two match-defining free-kicks in the process. His heroics in the pink shirt have propelled him to sixth place in the all-time free-kick scoring chart.

In his 19-year-long career so far, Lionel Messi has curled in 64 free-kicks (10 with Argentina, 50 with , 2 with PSG and 2 with Inter Miami), just one less than David Beckham, who ended his career with 65 free-kicks to his name.

Given his current blistering form, Messi can easily topple the Englishman's record in a few weeks' time. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old forward has the work cut out for him if he aims to finish his career as the most prolific free-kick taker in the history of the sport.

Despite his impressive tally, Lionel Messi is still behind the likes of Beckham (65 goals), Ronaldinho (66 goals), Victor Legrotaglie (66 goals), Pele (70 goals) and dead-ball specialist Junhinho (77 goals).

Lionel Messi and David Beckham still have a tough season ahead of them

While his exceptional output may have made Inter Miami the favorites to win the Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi will have to put in a lot of work to pull his team out of their misery in the MLS.

At the time of writing, Inter Miami sits at the bottom of the 15-team league, having amassed a meagre 22 points in as many games.

With the addition of former Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets and the likes of Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez emerging as crucial contributors, Beckham will hope that his team can finally turn things around.

The Herons are also linked with several European superstars, including Sergio Ramos, Luis Suarez and Eden Hazard (via Football Transfer). While signing all of their targets could prove to be difficult, acquiring even one of these names would bolster the squad.

Inter Miami will next face Charlotte FC in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup on August 12.