Lionel Messi consoles DJ Khaled's crying son ahead of full Inter Miami debut against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi was found comforting DJ Khaled's son, who walked out with the former Barcelona man before Inter Miami took on Atlanta United on Tuesday (July 25).

The American DJ's older son Ahsad shed a few tears, overwhelmed by the noise in the DRV PNK Stadium (via GOAL). It was then that the Argentina icon consoled the seven-year-old.

Khaled took to his Instagram handle to share a clip of his son walking out with the footballing icon.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's Inter Miami completed a comfortable 4-0 Leagues Cup victory over their opposition on the night. The match also marked Messi's and his former teammate Sergio Busquets' first start for the club.

The 36-year-old superstar scored twice in the game and provided one assist to help his side reach the four-goal tally. After putting away a stunning freekick in the 94th minute against Cruz Arul during his first Inter Miami appearance, the forward continues to shine in the USA.

If things continue to pan out in this fashion, the former PSG forward's stay in Miami will be memorable. He has signed a deal with Inter Miami that will see him at the club until 2025 (via The Guardian).

Inter Miami boss believes Argentina's World Cup win has liberated Lionel Messi

Leagues Cup 2023: Inter Miami CF v Atlanta United

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino feels that Argentina's World Cup triumph last year has taken a huge load off of Lionel Messi's shoulders. The 60-year-old tactician previously spent time with Messi during his stint as coach of Argentina.

Speaking of the effect winning the greatest honor in international football has had on the great man, Martino said (via The New Indian Express):

"He has taken a huge weight off his shoulders with the Argentine national team. You can see it in everything, in his day-to-day life, in his statements, in the way he approaches the games. Leo is liberated and we can expect more of this type of performance."

The former Barcelona man got his hands on the trophy after defeating France 4-2 on penalties in the final of the FIFA World Cup.