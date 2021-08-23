Lionel Messi contract: Salary, length, and other details of PSG contract revealed

According to reports, Lionel Messi will earn close to £500,000-a-week at PSG after leaving Barcelona earlier this summer. The Catalan giants offered him a contract worth £59m-per-year, but they could not comply with La Liga's newly introduced salary cap, due to which Messi sealed an unexpected move to PSG.

Messi's initial contract with PSG is set to be worth close to £25 million a season, which is considerably less than the deal he had agreed in principle with Barcelona. However, reports suggest his wages will increase based on a few performance-related clauses in his contract that are expected to be triggered over the course of the season.

WATCH: ‘My dream is to win another Champions League, and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that,’ Lionel Messi said after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain https://t.co/nYVnW1Ieo4 pic.twitter.com/1ABCGOs8Dm — Reuters (@Reuters) August 15, 2021

PSG completed one of the most iconic transfers in football history earlier this month and are undoubtedly the strongest side in Europe as things stand. Messi's addition makes them favorites for the UEFA Champions League, as they prepare to get their hands on the trophy for the first time in their history.

Messi to PSG happened due to the shocking state of Barcelona's finances, says Laporta

After his unceremonious Barcelona exit, Joan Laporta indicated that the Catalan giants did everything within their powers to keep Messi at the club.

ICYMI: FC Barcelona ended last year $531 million in the red, President Joan Laporta said. The club could not afford to renew its contract with star striker Lionel Messi, leading to his shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain last week https://t.co/0yCLzBbU3j pic.twitter.com/x5OlnYgjPi — Reuters (@Reuters) August 22, 2021

“The club is above everything – even above the best player in the world. I said we’d do everything possible to keep Messi at Barça within the economic situation of club."

“We reached agreement but couldn’t formalize it, because of the club’s economic situation, which means we can’t register the player due to salary limits. I don’t want to go on and on about the situation we inherited, and the awful decisions that were made in the past. We have gone from bad to worse.”

Messi's move to PSG has been the talk of the town, but the Argentine is yet to make his debut for the Parisian giants. Mauricio Pochettino and co take on Reims away from home in Ligue 1 this week and it will be interesting to see if the legendary Argentine finally takes to the field for his new team.

