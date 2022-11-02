Lionel Messi 'could not sleep at night' for more than a year after losing the FIFA World Cup final against Germany - Former agent Fabian Soldini 

Lionel Messi’s former agent, Fabian Soldini, has claimed that the Argentinian couldn’t have a good night’s sleep for over a year after the FIFA World Cup final defeat to Germany.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina went all the way to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, setting up a mouth-watering clash with Germany. The final turned out to be a cagey affair, with neither team managing to land the knockout punch in 90 minutes. In the second half of added time, substitute Mario Gotze scored a superb volley to win the game for Germany.

Messi’s former representative Soldini met with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar over a year after the final, at his Catalonia home in 2015. The former Barcelona ace supposedly admitted to him that the memories of the final did not let him sleep at night. Soldini said on TyC Sports:

“When I was at his house, after 10 years of not seeing him, he told me 'Fabi, it's been a year since I woke up at night thinking about the final in Brazil. I can't sleep'. And I can assure you. He turns it on its head.”

Soldini then turned his attention to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, stating that Lionel Messi deserved to win the trophy. He added:

“I see him as very mature, very calm. I see the group as very united. It seems to me that he deserves it with the race he did, up there.”

Messi has been in superb form for PSG this season, scoring 12 goals and claiming 13 assists in 17 matches across competitions. For Argentina, he has scored nine times in his last three appearances.

Lionel Messi denies making FIFA World Cup demand to PSG

With the FIFA World Cup less than three weeks away, every player from the qualified nation will look to protect themselves, hoping to avoid injuries. Lionel Messi, who is set to lead Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, reportedly wanted the same, with sources claiming that the Argentine had asked PSG to rest him.

GOAL @goal Julian Alvarez is honoured to play alongside Lionel Messi Julian Alvarez is honoured to play alongside Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 https://t.co/O3eCaMa9vC

It had been claimed that Messi had a clause in his contract that would free him to join up with his international teammates from November 7. The claim, as per RMC Sport, has since been dismissed (via the Mirror). Messi has reportedly denied the existence of such a clause in his contract, vouching to remain with PSG as long as his coach Christophe Galtier needs him to.

PSG, who are five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table, will play their final pre-World Cup game against Auxerre in Paris on November 13.

Poll : 0 votes