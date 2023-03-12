Lionel Messi creates history after assisting Kylian Mbappe in PSG's win over Brest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi became the first player in history to register 300 assists in club football as he set up Kylian Mbappe for the winner in PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Brest on March 11.

The Parisians returned to winning ways after being humbled by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. They were eliminated by an aggregate loss of 3-0.

Carlos Soler gave Christophe Galtier's team the lead against Brest in the 37th minute. The home side, however, restored parity six minutes later through Franck Honorat.

Kylian Mbappe scored a 90th minute winner after being impeccably set up by Lionel Messi. The Argentine has now provided 32 assists for PSG and his 300th in club football.

Lionel Messi has now scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists in 31 matches so far this campaign.

Christophe Galtier revealed Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's approach to clash against Brest

PSG manager Christophe Galtier revealed that superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe approached the Ligue 1 away clash against Brest with the determination to win.

The Parisians entered the contest on the back of their defeat to Bayern Munich. Speaking about his team's mindset heading into the game, Galtier said (via PSG Talk):

"Kylian, Leo (Messi), the team wanted to win, I don’t think it had anything to do with Wednesday’s loss, but with a big desire to win tonight. That’s it.”

Nolo @NoloFCB



Messi - 51

Mbappe - 49

Haaland - 40



One of them is 35 years old. Most G/A in 22/23:Messi - 51Mbappe - 49Haaland - 40One of them is 35 years old. Most G/A in 22/23:🇦🇷 Messi - 51🇫🇷 Mbappe - 49🇳🇴 Haaland - 40One of them is 35 years old. https://t.co/WCAbH7RvVo

Galtier's team extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with the win. They now have 66 points in 27 games and are holding a healthy 11-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille, having played one game more than them.

The Parisians will return to action on March 19 as they host Stade Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash. Ligue 1 is the only competition that Galtier's team will play in for the rest of the campaign as they have also been eliminated from the Coup de France.

