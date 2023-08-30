Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez picks between the Inter Miami and Al-Nassr stars

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Interacting with fans on the Residency app, the Argentine chose his fellow countryman over the Portuguese superstar.

Fernandez shot to relevance in the 2022 World Cup, playing a key role as La Albiceleste lifted the trophy for the third time in their history.

Playing in midfield alongside the likes of Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul, and Alexis Mac Allister, he excelled as the side rallied behind Messi on a fairytale run. He chipped in with one goal and one assist in the tournament and was named the Best Young Player.

Since then, he has completed a move to Chelsea from Benfica for a club-record €120 million fee after the Blues triggered his release clause.

He was a lone bright spot in what was a difficult season for the London side last time around. Under Mauricio Pochettino, he has looked fantastic in midfield for the team.

Chris Sutton makes claim on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Sutton stated that both the players appear 'washed' towards the end of their careers.

Football pundit Chris Sutton has stated that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer at the level they used to be.

He claimed that the recent transfer decisions made by the pair to head to leagues of lower quality were indicative of their dip in talent.

Speaking on the It's All Kicking Off podcast, he had this to say about the Argentine superstar:

"He's coming to the end of his career. He's not the player which he once was, because if he had serious ambition, he would have gone back to Barcelona. I mean, Inter Miami, it's great. Go over there and take the accolade and raise the profile for a bit. And he's still a great player and he's going to attract the crowds."

He added this about the Portuguese attacker:

"He's washed up for him, isn't he? He's still good, but you know, he's washed up. Just as Ronaldo is washed up going to the Saudi Pro League. They're not the players which they once were, because they wouldn't go there.

Ronaldo was the first of many of Europe's top stars to head to the Middle East, arriving in the Saudi Pro League in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United.

Messi, on the other hand, left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his two-year contract. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with MLS side Inter Miami after receiving interest from the Saudi League as well as from former side Barcelona.