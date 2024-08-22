Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer picks between the 2 football icons

Chelsea star Cole Palmer took his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while playing a fun game during his PFA appearance on August 20. The game required Palmer to name his favorite footballers in various categories, after which he had to choose the better one between two names.

In a video shared by GOAL, the Englishman chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the final round of the choosing game.

"Messi or CR7? Messi," Palmer said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The game began with Palmer answering some quick questions about footballers. The Chelsea star named Kevin De Bruyne as the best player he has ever played with, Lionel Messi as the one he idolized growing up, and Kylian Mbappe as the current best player in the world.

Palmer also named Wayne Rooney as the best English player of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo as the best finisher in history, and Neymar Jr as the best dribbler of all time.

In the next round, Palmer made some interesting choices among the players he named. He ended up choosing Ronaldo over both Neymar Jr and Toni Kroos and Messi over De Bruyne and Mbappe. Finally, with only the two GOATs left as his choices, he picked Messi.

Cole Palmer was named Best Young Player of the Year in the Professional Football Association (PFA) awards on August 20. The Chelsea winger was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, scoring 27 goals and recording 15 assists in 48 appearances across competitions for the Blues.

When Cole Palmer believed Lionel Messi was 'clear' of Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea FC v Burnley FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

While Cole Palmer made his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo clear in his recent appearance at the PFA Awards, he had also previously hailed La Pulga as the GOAT once.

In an interview with Sky Sports in November 2023, Palmer was asked to write the name of the 'GOAT' of football on a whiteboard. The Chelsea winger did not hesitate to write Messi on the board and explained his choice.

"Just the way he plays, everything he's won, all the individual trophies... just the best player ever," he said.

The interviewer further asked Palmer whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo comes close to Messi for him. The Englishman hailed Ronaldo as one of the best players ever but emphasized Leo Messi being 'clear' of him.

"Messi's clear for me, but obviously Ronaldo's one of the greatest players ever as well," the Englishman added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback