Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? - Darwin Nunez provides frivolous response to GOAT debate

Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez provided a humorous response when asked who between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is better. Nunez kept a straight face and answered that his club teammate Mohamed Salah is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two standout players of this generation, players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and more have been exceptional for their respective teams as well.

Nunez is still settling to life at Liverpool since joining the club in the summer transfer window. He has made 20 appearances for the Merseyside club so far, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently compared the Uruguayan with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. He told the media (via BBC):

"There are a lot of similarities to be honest, I think Lewy would tell the same story. We had shooting sessions where he didn't finish off one. We had bets all the time for 10 euros - 'if you score more than 10 times, I will pay you 10; if you don't, you have to pay me'. My pocket was full of money! It's all about staying calm. When you see the potential, stay calm."

Klopp further added that he is confident Nunez will find his scoring touch soon. The German manager said:

"I think we all agree that the potential is so obvious, I think it's clear when you see the second chance, the big chance in the second half [against Villa], he can run a little bit on an angle and then he has a free choice, all these kind of things."

"But it is all coming. You do it like this, the next time you do it like that. I had this situation with Lewy but it is not only Lewy. He is the obvious comparison, I understand."

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi will return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the start of January, as he is still in Argentina following La Albiceleste's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains without a club following the termination of his Manchester United contract via mutual consent in November. He has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. However, nothing has been made official yet.

