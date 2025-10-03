Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-PSG and Real Madrid star Keylor Navas picks favorite between the 2 superstars

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has backed Cristiano Ronaldo as the better player than Lionel Messi. He chose the Portuguese superstar after playing with him at Los Blancos, admitting that it was difficult to decide between the two.

Speaking to Mexican television channel TUDN, Navas said that it was tough to pick between Ronaldo and Messi, but he was going with his former teammate after having played with him at Real Madrid. He said via BolaVIP:

"It's hard, but if I had to choose, I think that, more than anything because of the moment in which I lived, that I was with them... I would choose Cristiano."

However, the goalkeeper has repeatedly changed his stance on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. In 2013, the then-Levante goalkeeper hailed the Argentine as the best player in the world and said:

"I think Messi is a very good player, he is the best in the world and that is a gift that God gave him since he was little... He has done many things that will take years and no one will do."

He changed his pick swiftly after moving to Real Madrid in 2015 and sharing the dressing room with Ronaldo. He claimed that the Portuguese superstar's training made him change his view and said:

"For me Cristiano is the best because I share with him day by day, I see the way he works, I see how professional he is, he surprises me every day."

He was quizzed about the duo again in 2016, when he claimed that Ronaldo was the best in the world and said:

"The truth is that they are two great players; today for me, Ronaldo is the best, but I would be blind if I say that Messi is not a great player, he also has great conditions."

Keylor Navas played 125 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo, winning the UEFA Champions League three times and the league title once. He also played 16 matches with Lionel Messi at PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title and Trophée des Champions once.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo heading to the end of their careers

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the twilight of their careers, with the Argentine now 38 years old and the Portuguese superstar hitting 40 this year. The two have moved away from European football, and have admitted that they will be retiring soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to bid farewell to European football, joining Al-Nassr after his contract was terminated at Manchester United in 2022. He has since extended his deal at the Saudi Pro League club until 2027.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, helping them win the Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield since then. He remains in contract talks as his current deal is set to expire this year.

